The Nigerian Air Force has set up a 12-member commission to investigate the crash of an ATR 42 aircraft in Igbokoda, Ondo State. The aircraft, with tail number NAF 931, crashed on October 5, killing everyone on board, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The commission is to determine the circumstances and causes of the crash, as well as prepare recommendations to prevent similar incidents. Nigerian Air Force Chief of Air Staff Sunny Aneke also ordered the continuation of search and recovery operations alongside a comprehensive investigation.

Composition of the commission

The commission will be chaired by Air Vice Marshal F.O. Ankeli. E.O.E. Ebiowe, who led the investigation and recovery team, was assigned to coordinate the broader response measures.

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The commission includes specialists in aviation operations, flight safety, piloting, air traffic management, aeronautical engineering, maintenance and medical services. Representatives of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau were also involved.

Tasks of the investigation

The commission will examine operational, technical, environmental, human and organizational factors related to the crash. It is to systematically investigate, document and preserve evidence in order to establish the facts, as well as the immediate and underlying causes of the disaster.

Upon completion of its work, the commission is to provide recommendations on addressing identified shortcomings, strengthening flight safety and reducing the risk of similar crashes. The Nigerian Air Force said it would support the families of those killed and provide verified information, while stressing that it is premature to draw conclusions about the causes of the crash before the investigation is completed.

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