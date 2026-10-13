Poland has begun withdrawing from sale the entire batch of 330 ml Krystynka sparkling natural mineral water. The manufacturer made the decision after a consumer complaint reporting the discovery of a glass fragment in one of the bottles, Interia reports.

Which product is being recalled

The warning concerns Krystynka sparkling natural mineral water in 330 ml bottles. The batch number is FS224/3, with a best-before date of August 12, 2027. The product manufacturer is Uzdrowisko Ciechocinek S.A. — Zakłady Produkcji Zdrojowej.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The manufacturer’s decision

Poland’s Chief Sanitary Inspector reported that after receiving the complaint, the manufacturer conducted an internal analysis. As a precaution, the company began recalling the entire specified batch of products.

The notice states that the complaint was an isolated case, but precautionary measures were extended to the entire batch. The recall process is monitored by Poland’s State Sanitary Inspection authorities.

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