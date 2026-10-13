The United States has added Nigeria to the list of countries under the Child Soldiers Prevention Act for 2026. The decision could restrict certain types of US military assistance and sales of military equipment to Nigeria, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Possible restrictions

Nigeria was included among 14 states listed in the US State Department's 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report. The list also includes Afghanistan, Myanmar, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Iran, Russia, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Venezuela and Yemen.

The restrictions may take effect on October 1 unless US President Donald Trump applies an exemption provided for by law or waives them. The law prohibits certain types of assistance, including International Military Education and Training programs, Foreign Military Financing and transfers of excess defense articles. It also restricts the issuance of licenses for direct commercial sales of military equipment.

Criteria and definitions

Under Section 402 of the law, US authorities identify foreign governments whose armed forces, police, other security forces or government-supported armed groups are credibly reported to recruit or use child soldiers. The latest assessment covered the period from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

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The State Department said it relied on information from US government officials, UN agencies, international organizations, civil society groups, local and international media. At the same time, Nigeria's inclusion on the list does not establish that its military or security services recruit or use children.

The law defines child soldiers as persons under the age of 18 who are forcibly recruited into government armed or security forces, as well as children recruited or used in hostilities by armed groups other than the state military. The definition also includes children involved as cooks, porters, couriers, medics, guards or victims of sexual exploitation.

The report notes that concerns have long been raised in Nigeria over the recruitment and exploitation of children in conflict zones, particularly in the country's northeast. There, Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West Africa have abducted and used children in combat and support roles.

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