In Sweden, parliament speaker Andreas Norlén announced that Center Party leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist will be nominated as a candidate for prime minister. A parliamentary vote on her candidacy is scheduled for Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. local time, Anadolu Agency reports.

Parliamentary vote

Thand Ringqvist agreed to run, although she had not previously sought to lead the government. Norlén explained that the nomination is intended to speed up negotiations between the parties and increase pressure to find a solution for forming a new government.

If parliament rejects her candidacy, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson will have one week to explore the possibility of forming a government.

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Search for a centrist coalition

On October 19, Thand Ringqvist was tasked with assessing the prospects of a centrist coalition led by Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson. On Monday, she told the speaker that such a format does not have sufficient support.

According to Thand Ringqvist, the proposed coalition could unite the Center Party, the Social Democrats, the Christian Democrats, the Green Party, and the Liberals. She stressed that her initial task was to assess the possibility of a government led by Andersson, rather than seeking to become prime minister herself.

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