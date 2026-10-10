Lockheed Martin has unveiled the PAC-3 Edge interceptor, designed to counter hypersonic and other advanced missile threats, Defense News reports. The development was presented amid efforts by the U.S. military to strengthen air and missile defense capabilities.

New interceptor components

According to Lockheed Martin, the PAC-3 Edge features a new seeker, upgraded flight-control systems, and a multi-pulse rocket motor manufactured by Northrop Grumman. The company said these changes are intended to improve the interceptor's ability to counter modern threats, including hypersonic missiles, at greater ranges and altitudes.

Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin's Missiles and Fire Control division, told Reuters that the PAC-3 Edge will cost approximately the same as the current PAC-3 MSE missile. According to him, at full production, annual output will total about 2,000 interceptors, comparable to the PAC-3 MSE.

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Increasing PAC-3 production

Demand for air and missile defense systems has increased amid the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, putting pressure on U.S. weapons stockpiles. In July, the U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth up to $58.6 billion to increase production of PAC-3 interceptors.

In January, Lockheed Martin also signed a seven-year framework agreement with the Pentagon to expand production of PAC-3 interceptors. The company aims to increase annual production capacity from about 600 to 2,000 units.

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