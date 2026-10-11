In Kenya, the rebranding of the opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja into The Ukombozi Alliance (TUA) has intensified disputes among political forces ahead of the 2027 general election. Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who took over the coalition after the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, is promoting the new name and structure of the alliance. At the same time, some opposition players are not ready to join TUA, Nation Kenya reports.

The DCP party, linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and the Linda Mwananchi movement, associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, have voiced objections to joining the coalition. Gachagua’s allies say they would rather support the creation of an entirely new alliance. Sifuna said that his political force is primarily building its own structures and support base, while talks on alliances may take place later.

Sifuna presented The Equitable Party as his political project for the 2027 election and plans to rename it the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Dispute over candidate nomination

One of the points of disagreement has been a provision in the coalition agreement that previously envisaged the automatic nomination of the alliance’s leader as its presidential candidate. Musyoka’s supporters say the provision has already been changed, so any coalition member may seek the nomination.

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Musyoka also said that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s resignation as chair of the coalition council did not change Ukombozi’s leadership, political course or programme. Kenyatta had previously chaired the coalition council, its main decision-making body.

Jubilee deputy leader Jeremiah Kioni said the party is cautious about possibly joining the coalition because, in his view, new ideas are needed to win in 2027. At the same time, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi and Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa supported TUA as an alliance capable of standing up to President William Ruto.

Search for a broader coalition

Ukombozi supporters are considering offering Gachagua the post of chair of the coalition council in place of Kenyatta in order to persuade him to reconsider his position. The coalition meeting also discussed the candidacy of Siaya County Governor James Orengo, who is a member of the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

MP Edward Muriu, an ally of Gachagua, said that DCP does not plan to join an existing coalition but is ready to negotiate with other forces on creating a major opposition alliance. Political analyst David Monda believes that opposition leaders need a broader coalition involving Musyoka, Sifuna, Gachagua and Fred Matiang’i to successfully challenge Ruto.

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