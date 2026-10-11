Afghan medical students in Pakistan have asked for an exemption from the requirement to provide valid documents and to be allowed to complete their education after the government-set deadline of October 10. This concerns, in particular, students admitted to medical colleges under the Afghan quota, Dawn reports.

A representative of Afghan students, Anayatullah, said that those admitted under the quota and who passed the entrance test for medical and dental colleges should be given the opportunity to complete their studies. According to him, 12 students are admitted annually under the Afghan quota, and at least 80 such students are studying in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after legally entering Pakistan. At the same time, their visa applications have either been rejected or are still under consideration.

Documentation requirements

Pakistan's federal government has required Afghan students and doctors training at medical colleges and hospitals to provide the necessary documents by October 10 or leave the country. The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council sent relevant instructions to the heads of medical institutions and colleges.

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The requirement applies to Afghan doctors undergoing postgraduate training, specialization, or working as interns. The regulator was also instructed regarding Afghan citizens seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programs, as well as those enrolled in postgraduate programs. Colleges and hospitals must halt educational and clinical work that would violate government orders and submit data on Afghan students and doctors to the Prime Minister's Office.

Who may be affected by the decision

According to Anayatullah, only students who arrived under the Allama Iqbal Scholarship Program and receive government approval will be able to meet the requirements. He estimates that the restrictions could affect about 1,000 Afghan students, including 350 women. He also said that they have no opportunities to continue their education in Afghanistan.

To meet the requirements, students must submit valid Afghan passports, visas or residence permits, as well as no-objection certificates or approval from the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad. According to the publication, colleges and hospitals in Punjab have already instructed Afghan postgraduate trainees to leave the premises, vacate dormitories, and obtain the necessary approvals.

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