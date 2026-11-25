Switzerland has agreed to return $252.5 million to Uzbekistan from the assets of Gulnara Karimova—the eldest daughter of the country’s first president, Islam Karimov, who was convicted of corruption.

These are funds obtained illegally and previously confiscated by Swiss authorities.

The money will be returned to the republic through the “Ishonch-2030” trust fund, established with UN participation to ensure transparent management of funds flowing into the country. A new agreement between Uzbekistan and Switzerland marks the beginning of the second phase of the strategy for distributing the fund’s resources.

According to the approved plan, the funds will be used to implement social projects in collaboration with UN agencies and the World Bank.

In particular, part of the funding will be directed toward developing the healthcare system. This includes improving medical care for children and adolescents, early intervention for diseases, and cancer treatment.

Funds will also be used in the field of education. Among the planned initiatives are:

school construction;

digitizing the education system;

professional development for teachers.

Priority will be given to rural areas and socially vulnerable groups. Representatives of the public involved in oversight mechanisms will monitor the targeted use of the funds.

Thus, the return of $252.5 million will mark the next stage in the transfer to Uzbekistan of assets linked to the Gulnara Karimova corruption case.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The daughter of former Uzbek President Islam Karimov was arrested by law enforcement officials. The General Prosecutor’s Office of Uzbekistan reported that Gulnara Karimova faces charges under six articles of the Criminal Code.

The Ministry of Justice and the General Prosecutor’s Office of Uzbekistan have recovered $10 million in assets from France belonging to Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of the country’s former president.

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