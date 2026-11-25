Interpol refused to issue an international “red notice” for two Serbian citizens suspected of setting fire to the WB Electronics plant in the Polish city of Skarżysko-Kamienna. The fire occurred in late August 2026 at the factory, which manufactures components for drones, including those for Ukraine. Polish investigators believe the arson may have been an act of sabotage carried out on behalf of a foreign intelligence service; however, Interpol explained its refusal by citing the need to maintain neutrality.

Polish law enforcement officials are trying to locate two Serbian citizens believed to be involved in the fire at the facility in Skarżysko-Kamienna. After the incident, the suspects left Poland, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The fire occurred in late August 2026 at the WB Electronics plant. This company manufactures components for drones and supplies its products, in particular, to Ukraine. The Polish prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident as an act of sabotage carried out on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

What is known about the factory arson

According to the investigation, the fire was started using a flammable substance. Surveillance cameras captured a masked individual on the factory premises. These recordings are among the evidence being examined by law enforcement.

Two Serbian citizens have been charged with participating in an organized criminal group. According to investigators, the group acted in the interests of foreign intelligence and aimed to commit terrorist acts. After the arson, both foreigners left Poland. Since late August, law enforcement has been trying to determine their whereabouts, but so far without success.

Why Interpol Refused to Issue an International Warrant

Initially, a court in Kielce issued a European Arrest Warrant for the suspects. Subsequently, a court in Kraków ruled to place them on the wanted list. Polish law enforcement also approached Interpol to seek an international warrant for the Serbian citizens. To do so, they wanted to use a so-called “Red Notice.” This allows police in Interpol member countries to receive information about a wanted person and assist in their apprehension for subsequent extradition or other legal proceedings.

However, the international organization refused to issue such a notice. According to RMF24, Interpol cited the need to maintain neutrality in its decision.

The organization noted that the case involves the arson of a company that manufactures components for drones and supplies them to Ukraine. Against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, Interpol believes it is difficult to guarantee the political neutrality of an international wanted notice in this case. Thus, despite the rulings of Polish courts and the suspicions of the prosecutor’s office, Interpol did not issue an international wanted notice for the two Serbian citizens through its system.

At the same time, Interpol’s refusal does not mean that the Polish investigation has been closed or that the suspects have been acquitted. Polish law enforcement agencies can continue to use national and European search mechanisms. This was reported by the Polish media outlet RMF24.

In the Polish city of Skarżysko-Kamienna, investigators have identified individuals suspected of setting fire to WB Electronics, a company that manufactures drone components. According to RMF24, the suspects are a woman and a man—both Serbian citizens.

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