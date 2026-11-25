Business representatives have reported delays in payments from the payment provider Transfr Solution, which, according to them, has been holding funds totaling more than €330,000 for eight months.

The company refuses to return the money, explaining that the funds are frozen at one of its sub-providers—Netsellerpay—and at eight banks.

Among the financial institutions mentioned in the statement are:

Guava Pay;

Ozan;

T-Pro;

Pal Wallet;

I-Card;

three other banks, whose names have not been disclosed.

Initially, Transfr Solution cited an estimated timeline for the full refund—six months later, in September 2026. However, after that date passed, the deadlines began to be postponed.

According to the provider’s explanation, the funds were allegedly frozen due to penalties imposed on its channel. At the same time, the authors of the complaint emphasize that their brands have nothing to do with these penalties, which, they say, the provider itself confirms. They also claim that Transfr Solution knew in advance about the freezing of funds but did not inform its clients and continued to accept payments from them.

In late May 2026, David Savell (@Dsavell), who identified himself as Citigate’s Chief Legal Officer, joined the conversation. According to the authors of the statement, Transfr Solution authorized him to handle the matter of unfreezing the funds.

Initially, David Savell sent two legal explanations regarding the situation:

In May, he reported that the matter was under his control and that all funds were to be paid out in September. In September, he stated that the funds had not yet been received in full, but that the team was doing everything possible to obtain them and begin a “fair distribution” among all affected merchants.

Later, during a phone call, David Savell said that the funds would not be paid out in full, but that a certain amount was already at his disposal. At the same time, he did not explain why he could not transfer this money.

The official position of the company’s representatives is that David is waiting for the remainder of the funds to arrive so that all payments can be made at once. The authors of the appeal question this logic and ask why it is not possible to make gradual payments if part of the money is already available.

As of the end of November 2026, as the authors of the statement note, more than eight months have passed since the payments were delayed, and more than two months have passed since the promised deadline for resolving the situation.

During this time, David Savell and the Transfr Solution team, without providing any documentary evidence, continued to promise to settle the debt as soon as possible.

The last message from David Savell was received on November 6. At that time, he stated that he would transfer the entire amount at his disposal to the Transfr team that same evening. He did not disclose the amount of these funds. After calculating the amounts, the Transfr team was supposed to transfer the money to the affected clients. However, according to the authors of the appeal, no transfers ever took place.

Currently, according to the petitioners, the Transfr Solution team is ignoring their messages. Meanwhile, David Savell—whom they describe as the company’s representative and lawyer—reportedly resorted to insults in his last message, after which he also stopped responding. The authors of the appeal stated that they are attaching a screenshot of the correspondence.

The affected parties are asking representatives of Netsellerpay and the aforementioned banks to get in touch and provide an explanation regarding the freezing of funds.

They are calling on Transfr Solution to publicly respond to the allegations and participate in an open resolution of the situation. According to the petitioners, they have been trying for a long time to resolve the issue directly with the company, but to no avail.

Among the Transfr Solution representatives known to them are Matt, CSO; Jhon, co-founder; Nick Yung; and David Savell, Chief Legal Officer at Citigate.

This information was reported by users in the Psp judges chat.

Earlier, Nazarii Kurochko, co-founder of GigaGroup, explained how Ukraine could reduce its dependence on foreign providers.

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