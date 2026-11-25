As of November 25, 2026, the value of frozen Russian assets in Switzerland reached 8.5 billion Swiss francs—approximately 10.2 billion dollars. Over the past year and a half, the total has increased by 15%. This was due to the freezing of new assets, as well as an increase in the value of certain assets, particularly gold reserves.

He announced the new figures on November 24 during a legal conference in Geneva. In April 2025, the value of frozen Russian assets in the country stood at 7.4 billion francs. Now this figure has risen to 8.5 billion francs, or approximately $10.2 billion. Thus, over the past year and a half, the amount has increased by 1.1 billion francs.

SECO explains that the increase is due to several factors. Swiss authorities have frozen additional assets belonging to Russian citizens and companies subject to sanctions. In addition, the value of some of the already frozen assets has increased, particularly those related to gold.

How Many Russian Assets Remain Frozen

Separately, Bloomberg draws attention to the funds of the Central Bank of Russia held in Switzerland. Their value, on the other hand, has decreased by 9% over the past year and a half and now stands at 6.8 billion Swiss francs. However, this does not mean that some of the funds have been unfrozen or returned to Russia. According to Daniel Ebi, the amount decreased due to changes in the value of the currencies in which these assets are held.

Switzerland is also continuing to expand its sanctions. In August 2026, the country joined the European Union’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia. According to Bloomberg, the restrictions, which involve the freezing of assets, apply to approximately 2,790 individuals and legal entities. SECO also reported an increase in the number of reports regarding possible circumvention of sanctions. According to Ebi, the agency has received more than 870 reports of such cases. A year and a half ago, there were about 600.

Why Switzerland Is Freezing Russian Assets

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Switzerland joined the European Union’s sanctions against Moscow. This marked a significant shift for a country that had traditionally adhered to a policy of neutrality. Swiss banks held significant funds belonging to Russian clients. According to estimates by the Swiss Bankers Association, shortly after the start of the full-scale war, the country’s banks held at least 150 billion francs in Russian assets. However, this amount does not mean that all of these funds were subject to sanctions or were frozen.

The decision to join the EU’s restrictions sparked debate within Switzerland itself. Supporters of the sanctions believed that the country should stand with its European partners and join in applying pressure on the Kremlin. Opponents, on the other hand, feared that such a policy could harm Switzerland’s financial appeal and its reputation as a neutral state. Despite the controversy, Bern continues to impose sanctions against Russia and freeze the assets of individuals and companies included on the relevant lists. New data from SECO shows that the total value of these assets has already exceeded $10 billion. Bloomberg reported this, citing Daniel Ebi, head of the sanctions unit at the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Russia intends to seek compensation of approximately $222 billion for the Russian Central Bank’s reserves frozen in the European Union.

The European Union should take control of the Russian Central Bank’s frozen accounts held at the Euroclear depository. This initiative was proposed by members of the European Parliament. In their view, this would create a contingency funding mechanism for Ukraine in case existing sources of international support prove insufficient.

Sweden has once again raised the issue of Russia’s frozen assets.

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