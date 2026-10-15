The Louvre May Close Due to the Building's Dilapidated Condition — Euronews

The Louvre Museum in Paris may be forced to close its doors to visitors if the French government does not fund a large-scale renovation. Museum Director Christophe Leribault issued this warning in an interview with Le Figaro.

According to him, the building has serious technical problems: outdated plumbing systems, leaks, insufficient insulation, and cramped spaces. In February 2026, a burst heating pipe damaged the ceiling featuring a mural by artist Charles Ménier.

Leribo emphasized that piecemeal repairs are insufficient, as all the systems in the historic building are interconnected. Significant government funding is needed for a comprehensive renovation of the museum.

Security concerns escalated following a robbery in October 2025, when criminals stole eight pieces of the French crown jewels worth approximately 88 million euros. The stolen items have not yet been recovered.

According to preliminary estimates, a comprehensive renovation of the Louvre could cost 700–800 million euros over the course of ten years. Part of the funding is planned to be raised by increasing ticket prices for visitors from countries outside Europe.

Source: Euronews

In Paris, the Louvre has reopened the Apollo Gallery—which was robbed last year—to visitors after a nine-month closure. However, the royal relics previously stolen from this hall will no longer be displayed in the Apollo Gallery.

In Paris, France, police detained two German citizens after they attached two paintings to the wall in a Louvre hall where Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” is on display.

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