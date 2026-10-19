Cyprus has stepped up contacts with shipping companies in China and Japan, promoting its national ship registry, which has grown by 27% since September 2023 and reached its highest level in the past 25 years. Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis held meetings in Shanghai with representatives of the Chinese industry ahead of international maritime forums.

According to Cyprus Mail, in Shanghai Hadjimanolis met with Wang Qian, deputy director of the Pudong New Area Commission of Commerce and Shipping Services. The parties discussed the North Bund International Shipping Forum, scheduled for October 20–21 and expected to bring together around 4,000 participants from more than 50 countries and regions.

Talks with Chinese companies

The Cypriot official also held talks with representatives of Dalian Trawind Shipping and Fortuna Shipbrokers Inc. She presented the advantages of the Cypriot flag for shipowners and opportunities for registering vessels in Cyprus. The Shanghai forum programme covers international shipping, maritime safety, financing, insurance, digitalisation and the industry's transition to cleaner fuels.

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In the city of Zhoushan, Hadjimanolis is to take part in a naming ceremony for Safe Bulkers' new bulk carrier Kypros Island, which is planned to be registered under the Cypriot flag. The 81,200-deadweight-tonne bulk carrier is a dual-fuel vessel capable of using methanol. It was launched in June at the Tsuneishi shipyard on Xiushan Island, with delivery scheduled for the end of October.

Meetings in Japan

Before travelling to China, Hadjimanolis visited Tokyo, where she met Kenta Aoshima, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. She also held talks with representatives of Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Nihon Shipyard, NYK Line, ITOCHU Corporation and SSY Projects on expanding cooperation in the maritime sector.

At a Cyprus Ship Registry reception for representatives of Japan's maritime and business community, Hadjimanolis reported the registry's growth. According to her, the expansion is linked to increased competitiveness of the registry, simplified administrative procedures and the development of services for international shipowners. She also stressed that Cyprus is included on the white lists of the Paris and Tokyo Memoranda of Understanding, which reflect safety and inspection performance of vessels flying national flags.

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