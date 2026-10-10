IAEA calls Pakistan’s nuclear security system robust — The Hindu

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that Pakistan has established a robust nuclear security regime to protect nuclear materials and facilities. The IAEA gave this assessment after completing the agency’s first physical protection advisory mission in the country.

IPPAS mission

Seven IAEA experts conducted a 12-day International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) mission in Pakistan. It lasted from September 28 to October 9 and took place at the request of the Pakistani government. The team completed its work on Friday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As The Hindu reports, the mission was the first IAEA physical protection advisory mission conducted in Pakistan.

Staff training

The statement also noted Pakistan’s contribution to developing the professional skills of nuclear security personnel. This work is said to have a “far-reaching impact.”

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