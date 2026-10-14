A ceremony for Maciej Berek to take the oath as a judge of the Constitutional Tribunal is scheduled at Poland’s Sejm at 9:00 on October 14. It is to be held in parliament due to the lack of a decision by Polish President Karol Nawrocki regarding Berek taking the oath.

The decision was made the day before

As RMF24 reports, the decision to hold the ceremony was made late on the evening of October 13 after the Venice Commission’s opinion was published. It allows a judicial oath to be taken without the president’s presence.

Polsat News was the first television channel to report on the planned ceremony at the Sejm. According to RMF24, during the event the Marshal of the Sejm will present Berek with a document certifying his election.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Guests were invited to the Sejm

The exact location of the ceremony inside the Sejm building was not named. However, it is known that the event will take place neither in the Marshal of the Sejm’s office nor in the Column Hall.

Leading representatives of the legal community, but not politicians, were invited to the ceremony. Former presidents of the Constitutional Tribunal may be among the guests. RMF24 noted that the decision, made within a short timeframe, will likely affect the number of attendees, as some invitees need to travel to Warsaw quickly.

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