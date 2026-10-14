Mauritius imposes curfew after overnight unrest — Al Jazeera

Mauritian authorities imposed a curfew in part of the country after overnight unrest sparked by the wounding of a 27-year-old woman during a shooting involving a police officer. Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam said the restrictions were to take effect on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. local time and remain in place until 6:00 a.m.

Restrictions in the capital and major towns

The curfew applies to the capital, Port Louis, and major towns in the Indian Ocean island nation. Some schools were closed on Tuesday due to the unrest, the education ministry said. According to Al Jazeera, public unrest is rare in Mauritius.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Woman's injury and investigation

Elodie Thomas was wounded in the south of the capital while returning from work in a van. The health ministry said she successfully underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

On Monday, protesters blocked roads and burned tyres, after which police deployed additional forces. Local media reported that a police sergeant had been charged in connection with the shooting. According to Reuters, Mauritius police said they were investigating the incident. Ramgoolam's government is to meet on Wednesday to assess the situation. The prime minister's office said the situation had returned to normal after the overnight unrest and that the public sector would operate as usual.

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