In the United States, President Donald Trump said that Republican Senator from Texas John Cornyn and former White House adviser to President George W. Bush Karl Rove are preventing Ken Paxton from winning the Senate midterm election. The Hill reports.

In a Truth Social post, Trump praised Paxton, who serves as Texas attorney general, and said that if he loses in November, Cornyn and Rove will bear responsibility.

Texas primaries

With Trump’s support, Paxton defeated Cornyn in the May runoff of the Republican primaries. After the defeat, Cornyn criticized the Trump administration and did not campaign jointly with Paxton.

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Cornyn has repeatedly expressed concerns about the Texas attorney general’s candidacy, its impact on the Republican candidate slate, and Paxton’s campaign style.

Democratic opponent

Trump also criticized state lawmaker James Talarico, the Democratic Party candidate in the Texas Senate election. The president said that Talarico does not align with the state’s values.

As the outlet notes, most published polls show Talarico with a narrow lead. Nonpartisan forecaster Decision Desk HQ, a partner of The Hill, puts his chances of winning at 56%. Early voting in Texas is set to begin on Monday.

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