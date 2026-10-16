In Australia, representatives of the Liberal Party said their party has not yet determined a common position on the free trade agreement with the European Union. This contradicts a statement by National Party leader Matt Canavan, who said both Coalition parties oppose the document, ABC News reports.

In an article for The Australian, Canavan said the agreement reached by Trade Minister Don Farrell would allegedly weaken Australia’s sovereignty in shaping climate policy and harm the steel industry and some farmers. His position was supported by Senator Bridget McKenzie, who said Coalition senators are united in their intention not to vote for the agreement.

Liberals have not made a decision

At the same time, two Liberal Party senators told ABC that they consider the proposed agreement better than the current state of trade relations and are leaning toward supporting it. One of them also stressed the diplomatic importance of the arrangement amid trade disputes being pursued by the United States.

Several senior Liberals noted that the document has not yet been considered by the shadow cabinet or discussed at a Coalition party meeting. In their view, this may happen only after the agreement is examined by the parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Treaties.

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Some Liberal Party representatives described the currently agreed formula as follows: the Coalition opposes the agreement in its current form, but its position will depend on a proper parliamentary and internal Coalition process. Later, Canavan also said the opposition does not support the document specifically in its current version.

Government rules out possibility of revision

Trade Minister Don Farrell said it is no longer possible to revise the arrangement because the agreement has been finalised. Its text was agreed by the leaders of the parties this year, but signing is expected after legal checks are completed by Australia and all EU member states, most likely at the beginning of next year.

The agreement provides broader access to the European market for Australian exporters of beef and lamb, as well as fruit, vegetables and seafood. The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry supported ratification of the document, although its chief executive Andrew McKellar acknowledged that the arrangement is not perfect.

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