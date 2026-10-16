China ready to discuss India’s trade concerns — The Hindu

China said on October 16 that it was ready to work with India to resolve mutual economic and trade issues. This came after Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized restrictions on Indian goods’ access to the Chinese market, The Hindu reports.

Trade deficit

According to the publication, India’s trade deficit with China exceeded $100 billion in the first nine months. Sitharaman said that the growing trade imbalance and persistent restrictions on Indian products’ access to the market remain the main concerns, despite years of engagement with Beijing.

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China’s position

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, responding to a question about Sitharaman’s comments, said at a briefing that China never seeks a trade surplus. She reiterated Beijing’s position regarding India’s concerns over the trade deficit.

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