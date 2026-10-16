Trump announced the nuclear disarmament of Russia and China

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on October 16 that Washington is discussing nuclear disarmament with Russia and China. He expressed hope that agreements would be reached that would provide for the reduction of the nuclear arsenals of the world’s leading powers.

The U.S. leader made this statement during a conversation with reporters.

“We will conclude a nuclear weapons agreement with Russia and China,

” the U.S. president said.

The talks concern the reduction and limitation of the nuclear arsenals of the three countries. Trump did not disclose the specific terms of the future agreement.

The U.S. president’s statement came after the New START III treaty between the U.S. and Russia expired in February. The treaty set limits on the strategic nuclear arsenals of both countries.

As a reminder, on October 11, Trump announced the start of an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, both sides agreed to a ceasefire regarding energy facilities.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping did not achieve a significant breakthrough during their talks in Washington. One of the key outcomes of the meeting was merely a two-month extension of the trade truce.