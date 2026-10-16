London’s Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom are conducting a criminal investigation into suspected unauthorized access to a political party’s database. As The Guardian reports, the publication’s sources link the case to an ongoing dispute surrounding the founding of the left-wing British party Your Party.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the investigation was opened after a report was received in September 2025 of “suspected unauthorized access to a political party’s database.” At the same time, police have not publicly named the party involved in the proceedings.

Arrest and questioning

According to Politico, law enforcement officers arrested a man on suspicion of violating the Computer Misuse Act 1990. He was released pending further investigative action, and no charges were brought against him.

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As part of the same investigation, police had also previously interviewed a woman in her 30s under caution. No charges were brought against her either. Neither of these two people is a member of parliament. According to Politico, former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and former Labour MP Zarah Sultana are not accused of wrongdoing.

Dispute over membership portal

Your Party was founded in the summer of 2025 by Corbyn and Sultana. In September of that year, Sultana unveiled a new party membership portal on the social network X and urged supporters to take out paid membership for £55. Corbyn called the resource a “fake membership system” and urged supporters to ignore the email asking them to transfer money.

In January, it became known that the UK Information Commissioner’s Office would take no further action over the portal’s launch, but advised contacting the police over possible “serious criminal activity.” A Your Party spokesperson said the party would not comment on the ongoing police investigation and assured that its systems are secure and that the incident was isolated.

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