Macron announced that missile deliveries to Ukraine would be expedited

France and its European partners will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. This includes, in particular, financial assistance, expedited arms deliveries, joint production of defense equipment, and the development of early-warning systems.

French President Emmanuel Macron made this statement at a press conference following the European Council meeting in Brussels on October 16.

“We will not leave Ukraine and the Ukrainian people without support, because this is a war of resistance against Russian aggression. At a time when certain ambiguities are arising and some are hesitating, the role of Europeans is to stand firm in their position. After all, this is about Europe’s security and the defense of international principles,” Macron emphasized.

According to him, Europe continues to provide budgetary support to Ukraine. In particular, the European Commission has announced a new tranche of funding.

The French president also announced the acceleration of the implementation of the agreements reached with Ukraine in July.

“We have accelerated new missile deliveries, as well as all the work we are doing in the areas of drones and missile defense. In the coming days, additional meetings will take place aimed at accelerating the licensing process—that is, granting permits for the faster production of certain types of our weapons by third parties directly on Ukrainian territory,” he said.

As a reminder, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced that by the end of this year, the country will transfer ten F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. He made this statement following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels, which took place on the sidelines of the EU summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the Russian attack on Kyiv. He condemned the strike on the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.