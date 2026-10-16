The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has allowed Holtec International to remove a fuel assembly that tipped over in the reactor at the Palisades nuclear power plant in Covert, Michigan. If the assembly is successfully removed, preparations for restarting the plant may continue under the regulator’s oversight. The National reports.

The incident occurred on August 30 during the loading of new fuel: one of the assemblies tipped over, causing the planned reactor restart to be suspended. The NRC said there was no radiation release as a result of the event. Specialists and the regulator’s resident inspectors will continue to oversee the work to remove the assembly.

Regulator’s observations

Following an inspection, the NRC sent Holtec a letter stating that Palisades generally maintains a safety culture. At the same time, the regulator concluded that the supply chain and quality assurance departments have a work atmosphere that discourages employees from reporting safety concerns.

According to the NRC, employees in these two divisions hesitate to use all available channels to report concerns because they fear possible retaliation. The regulator clarified that it found no violations or significant safety issues at the plant itself, but is concerned about the impact of the work environment on these departments.

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Holtec’s director of government affairs and communications, Patrick O’Brien, said the company is taking steps to address these concerns and strengthen its safety culture. Holtec also said that its proposed method of removing the assembly is based on engineering assessments of structural integrity, fuel handling, temperature conditions, and radiation protection.

Reactor restart

O’Brien said Palisades will return to operation only after the necessary work is completed and federal requirements and industry standards are met. A source close to Holtec told The National that the company hopes to return the reactor to service by March 2027, although Holtec has not released an official schedule.

The environmental organization Don’t Waste Michigan criticized the regulator’s decision. Its adviser, nuclear engineer Arnie Gundersen, said that a subsequent NRC report noted significant bending of the fuel assembly. Earlier, in 2012, the NRC warned about a work culture at the plant in which safety concerns were often dismissed.

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