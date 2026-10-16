Unknown armed men have abducted Asad Ullah Kakar, the commissioner of Rakhshan Division, in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. According to police, he was travelling in a private vehicle from Quetta to Kharan when the attackers stopped his vehicle.

Vehicle stopped on highway

As Dawn reports, the attackers blocked the Noshki–Kharan highway in the Barshonki area and intercepted the official’s vehicle. The abductors initially took Kakar, his driver and the vehicle with them.

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According to a senior police official, the driver was later released. He reached Kharan and informed officials about the abduction of his superior. Kakar became another Pakistan Administrative Service official abducted in Balochistan, the publication notes.

Previous abduction in the area

Last month, Kharan Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Sumro was abducted in approximately the same area, officials said. The report does not specify who was behind the abduction of Asad Ullah Kakar.

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