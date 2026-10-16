A draft resolution supporting the federal authorities’ introduction of governor’s rule in the neighboring province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been submitted to the secretariat of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore, Pakistan. The initiative is linked to the deteriorating security situation and the growing number of terrorist incidents in the province, Dawn reports.

Who submitted the resolution

The draft document was submitted by Rana Muhammad Arshad, the chief parliamentary organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in the Punjab Assembly. The text states that the federal center’s decision should be considered in light of broader national and state interests.

The authors of the document emphasize that extraordinary circumstances require timely, effective, and constitutionally grounded steps to ensure the supremacy of state authority and protect citizens’ lives and property.

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Arguments of the document’s authors

The draft resolution provides for honoring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and endorsing his position. The document’s authors believe that he placed national security, state stability, and the public interest above possible political consequences.

The text also states that decisions on national security should not be delayed because of the risk of political losses. According to the resolution’s authors, the introduction of emergency measures was based on data, comprehensive security reports, and the situation on the ground rather than party motives.

The document expresses hope that federal administration will help restore normal life and ensure effective governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The draft also provides support for the federal government’s constitutional and legal steps aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

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