In Germany, former president of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) August Hanning was detained on October 6 on suspicion of passing state secrets to a foreign intelligence service. The Hindu reports, citing Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General.

According to the prosecutor's office, the case concerns Hanning's possible transfer of state secrets to foreign intelligence. The agency said that the former BND chief was arrested on Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prosecutors' suspicions

The Federal Public Prosecutor General said Hanning is seriously suspected of treasonous espionage, obtaining state secrets, attempted treason and espionage. The agency listed these suspicions in a statement concerning the former head of Germany's foreign intelligence service.

Work at the BND

August Hanning headed the Federal Intelligence Service, known by its German abbreviation BND, from 1998 to 2005. The report describes the BND as Germany's foreign intelligence service.

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