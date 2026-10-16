Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has nominated four candidates for positions as national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission and two candidates for positions as resident electoral commissioners. All nominations are to be considered by the Nigerian Senate.

Candidates for commissioner positions

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, Tinubu also re-nominated Bala Bilu, the national commissioner representing the North East.

Mustafa Aliu was proposed for appointment as the representative of the North West, replacing Abdullahi Zuru. Bashir Muhammad Umar is to replace Muhammad Adamu as the representative of the North Central.

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Oluwatoyin Babalola, who currently serves as the resident electoral commissioner in Osun State, was recommended for the position of national commissioner representing the South West. She is to replace Cornelius Ajayi, whose term expires on 24 October.

Candidates from the states

Former permanent secretary Samuel Akinleye was nominated for the position of resident electoral commissioner representing Ekiti State. The second candidate was Zahradden Sanusi from Jigawa, who is to replace Sa’ida Babura.

Tinubu urged the Senate to expedite confirmation of the candidates, citing the general elections scheduled for January.

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