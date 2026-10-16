UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya Hanna Tetteh said at a UN Security Council meeting in New York that there is broad support for an agreement aimed at overcoming Libya’s prolonged political and institutional deadlock. At the same time, she warned that rejection of the deal by either of the country’s two legislative bodies could derail elections planned within the next two years, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The agreement and election timetable

According to Tetteh, on August 30, after four months of discussions, participants in talks held in a smaller format signed an agreement in Tripoli. The document sets out a path to parliamentary and presidential elections within 24 months under a unified executive authority.

The agreement also provides for updating the composition of the board of the High National Electoral Commission and resolving long-standing disputed issues concerning the constitutional and legal framework that could hinder peaceful, credible and inclusive elections. As the UN representative noted, the document was supported by the Government of National Unity, the Libyan National Army, the House of Representatives and Presidential Council Vice President Musa al-Koni, among others.

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The High Council of State rejected the agreement on October 5, as well as the laws and decisions submitted by the speaker of the House of Representatives. The council explained that the proposed approaches bypass the constitutional, legal and consensus-based foundations of the political process or undermine the powers of the two institutions. Tetteh said that some members of the High Council of State are ready to join the process and have asked for additional time for consultations.

Economic and security risks

Tetteh stressed that political and institutional fragmentation is worsening Libya’s economic and security situation. According to her, inflation exceeds 14%, while food prices rose by a further 3.8% in August.

From January to September 2026, Libya imported 8.15 million tonnes of fuel worth $8.9 billion. According to an estimate cited by Tetteh, between 30% and 50% of these volumes may have been lost to smuggling. She also said that September blockades of the Hamada-Zawiya and Sharara-Zawiya oil pipelines caused the loss of about 1 million barrels of production, worth approximately $100 million. Tetteh called on the Security Council to continue supporting the political roadmap facilitated by the UN mission in Libya.

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