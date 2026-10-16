Peru and Venezuela are preparing protocols for flights to expel Venezuelans who do not have regularized migration status. Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori stated this on October 15 after a phone conversation with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez, The Rio Times reports.

Protocols for flights

According to Fujimori, the foreign ministries of the two countries are already coordinating procedures for removals by air. She said the flights should be carried out in an orderly and safe manner and thanked the Venezuelan authorities for their willingness to cooperate.

Peru also intends to support Venezuela’s Vuelta a la Patria program. It is described as a program for the voluntary return of emigrants to Venezuela, while Fujimori’s statement concerns coordination of the expulsion of Venezuelans with unregularized status.

The date of the first flight, the number of people who may be expelled, the airline, the legal grounds and the cost of the operation have not yet been announced.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Migration situation in Peru

About 1.6 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees live in Peru, making it the second-largest Venezuelan community abroad. As the publication notes, most of them have unregularized migration status.

From the beginning of 2026 through mid-September, Peru’s migration service expelled more than 2,800 foreigners with unregularized status. During that time, the agency carried out 5,461 document-check operations involving 83,422 foreigners. No breakdown of these figures by nationality was provided.

On July 24, Peru and Venezuela agreed to gradually restore relations, starting with consular cooperation. In early September, Peru’s interior minister told parliament that the country was preparing agreements with Venezuela on deportations by sea.

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