In Israel, Education Minister Yoav Kisch approved all conclusions and recommendations of a professional review of the national student assessment system and instructed that it undergo a comprehensive reform. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

RAMA's work will change

At a meeting of the Education Ministry's leadership, Kisch said that the National Authority for Measurement and Evaluation in Education, RAMA, would not be able to continue operating under its previous model until the recommendations are implemented. The system review was prepared by Professor Ami Moyal.

The decision was made after a dispute over the nationwide Tenufa Lemachar examinations, or “Momentum for Tomorrow,” which assess students' academic achievement in the country's education system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nine measures for testing

Under the minister's directive, the ministry will introduce nine measures concerning the structure, administration and publication of national assessment results. In particular, the ministry must develop a comprehensive English-language assessment system covering writing, listening and speaking in accordance with the curriculum.

They also plan to revise the achievement-level model. The highest level will no longer be defined as the sole indicator of meeting curriculum requirements; instead, a basic educational benchmark will be introduced to assess mastery of fundamental requirements, while other levels will reflect the distribution of student achievement. The reform was announced against the backdrop of Israel's worst PISA results, which showed a significant decline in mathematics, reading and science scores.

Read us on