The US Department of Justice has launched a review of ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News over a possible violation of federal antitrust law after the networks jointly suspended White House coverage. ABC News reports.

Review over joint actions by television networks

A Justice Department representative said that group boycotts among commercial competitors may violate the Sherman Act. The department's antitrust division must determine whether the media organizations violated antitrust law requirements.

The investigation was launched after all five major television networks in the White House pool decided to stop covering it in solidarity with journalists who had their credentials revoked. The networks also refused to provide replacement material for coverage of the president.

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Dispute over journalists' access

On September 19, the White House barred CNN, Politico and MS NOW journalists from entering the building, revoking their credentials. The White House said at the time that covering the president's work was a privilege, not a right.

These media outlets went to court, arguing that the access restrictions violated the First Amendment to the US Constitution and were a response to their coverage of the administration's activities. On September 24, the White House restored the credentials following a ruling by US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who ordered that journalists' access be immediately reinstated. At the same time, disputes over access to individual presidential events and the allocation of places in the pool continued.

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