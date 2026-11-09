Russia is not demonstrating any genuine intention to engage in peace talks in good faith, while at the same time making maximalist demands.

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, in Paris on the eve of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting. She noted that ahead of the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi, it is necessary to ensure a balance and set clear demands for the Russian side, as Moscow continues to kill civilians and attack civilian infrastructure.

“I have counted at least 30 international agreements in which Russia has made commitments—in particular, to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity (there are several such agreements regarding Ukraine as well),” the diplomat noted, emphasizing that the problem lies in Russia’s failure to fulfill these agreements.

Kallas emphasized the need for Europe’s participation in the discussions, particularly regarding sanctions and frozen assets that will not be unfrozen until reparations are paid, and also stressed the importance of holding those responsible for war crimes accountable.

“That is precisely why we must ensure that, during the negotiations, the Russian side makes clear concessions; otherwise, we will simply see even more such attacks,” the EU High Representative emphasized.

Source: Ukrinform.

U.S. President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, together with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, will hold a meeting with representatives of Ukraine, the EU, and NATO on the eve of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

On November 9, the Ukrainian delegation departed for Abu Dhabi (UAE) to participate in the planned trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, which are being organized with the assistance of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

European countries will not participate in the trilateral technical talks between the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, which are scheduled for next month. This was announced on October 28 by Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.

As a reminder, Russia outlined its agenda ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Read us on