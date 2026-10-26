France's Interior Ministry believes that new clashes between demonstrators and police may occur in the country next weekend. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said on BFM TV that such a development is possible, Interia reports.

Enhanced security measures

French authorities do not yet plan to lift enhanced security measures. Partial curfews are to remain in place in a number of localities.

According to Nuñez, the country is preparing for possible transport difficulties over the weekend. According to the French Interior Ministry, 410,000 people took part in Saturday's marches, while 70,000 law enforcement officers were deployed to maintain order on the streets.

Call for new demonstrations

On Sunday, protest groups and trade unions called on citizens to continue mobilization and take part in new rallies next Saturday. Protest participants are opposing the high cost of living and the unsatisfactory level of public services.

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Protest leaders believe that the measures proposed by the government are insufficient to overcome the crisis. Police unions, meanwhile, warn that security forces may lack the resources to keep a significant number of personnel on the streets for a prolonged period and respond to aggressive actions by demonstrators.

Macron's visit to Marseille

The Élysée Palace announced an unannounced visit by President Emmanuel Macron to Marseille. There, he is to speak with residents and local entrepreneurs who suffered losses during the unrest on October 17, and also thank law enforcement officers for their service.

According to the publication, several hundred shops and commercial establishments were damaged or looted during the unrest in Marseille.

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