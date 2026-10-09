Migration flows in Cyprus have decreased by 90%, Deputy Minister of Migration Nicholas Ioannides said during a discussion at the University of Nicosia. According to him, migration management requires a balance between protecting human rights and state interests, Cyprus Mail reports.

Measures for the asylum system

Ioannides said that the authorities have also increased the number of returns and seek to create a sustainable asylum system. According to him, this should make it possible to provide asylum seekers with appropriate support and protection.

The official recalled that Cyprus, Greece, Italy, and Spain faced significant pressure as countries of first arrival during the 2015–2016 migration crisis. He linked this, in particular, to shortcomings and imbalances in the rules in force at the time.

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According to Ioannides, these challenges contributed to the development of the European Union Pact on Migration and Asylum, which began to be applied in June 2026.

Statements on maritime law

During the same discussion, Ioannides addressed issues of maritime law and the delimitation of maritime zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. He stated that Türkiye, although not a party to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, benefits from rights under its provisions and is obliged to comply with the relevant obligations, like other states that have not acceded to the convention, including Israel and Libya.

The official also stated that Türkiye claims half of the Aegean Sea and the entire Eastern Mediterranean. He stressed that Greece or another state does not need to proclaim an exclusive economic zone in advance in order to develop underwater resources, and that the issuance of a Navtex maritime notice does not in itself restrict another country's sovereign rights.

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