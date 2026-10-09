A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck southern Panama on Friday, October 9. As Anadolu Agency reports, the U.S. Geological Survey initially estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 8.0, but later revised it to 7.6.

Earthquake parameters

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake’s epicenter was located 10 kilometers, or 6.2 miles, west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, also 6.2 miles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Potential tsunami threat

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System reported potential threats to nine countries. The list included Ecuador, Colombia, Nicaragua, Panama, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, and Costa Rica.

At the time of publication, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage as a result of the earthquake.

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