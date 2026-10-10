Iran has retained the capacity to produce missiles and drones despite eight months of a U.S.-Israeli airstrike campaign. RMF24 reports this, citing Western officials and relaying Bloomberg data.

According to the agency, Tehran still has significant weapons stockpiles, while facilities that remain operational make it possible to replenish depleted reserves relatively quickly. Iran has, in particular, a considerable number of ballistic missiles and weapons for striking maritime targets.

Claims of Russian supplies

One official cited by Bloomberg also said that Russia is supplying Iran with additional missiles. The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, did not respond to Bloomberg's requests for comment on this information.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data from Western sources contradict the assessment of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Washington says the bombing destroyed Iran's weapons production sector. At the end of September, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that Iran had lost its ability to produce weapons, and the White House maintains this position.

Stockpiles and risks in the Strait of Hormuz

According to Bloomberg Economics estimates, Iran has launched more than 2,000 ballistic missiles and used more than 4,000 Shahed drones since the start of the conflict. As recently as June, Western intelligence services estimated that the country had retained about 75% of its pre-war weapons stockpiles.

Analysts also point to a possible intensification of attacks on merchant vessels using anti-ship missiles. In their assessment, such missiles are relatively easy to produce, and stockpiles may be stored in the mountainous areas of southern Iran. The British Navy reported that at least ten vessels were attacked in the area of the Strait of Hormuz over the past week. Trump said the United States would not resume strikes on Iran before the November congressional elections.

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