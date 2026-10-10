Two people have died in the United States after Hurricane Isaias made landfall on the coast of Florida as a Category 2 hurricane. Both deaths occurred when trees fell onto residential homes: one in Escambia County, Florida, and the other in Birmingham, Alabama, The Guardian reports, citing local authorities.

Hundreds of thousands without power

On Saturday, Isaias weakened into a post-tropical cyclone and moved inland. According to PowerOutage.us, more than 868,000 customers in Florida, Alabama and Georgia remained without electricity early in the morning.

The hurricane made landfall near the city of Destin, Florida, on Friday. Maximum sustained wind speeds reached 105 mph, or 169 km/h. The cyclone was expected to dissipate on Sunday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risk of flooding and tornadoes

Despite the cancellation of storm surge and tropical storm warnings, the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned that the severe weather could have significant consequences for much of southern Alabama, northwestern Florida and southwestern Georgia.

Forecasters warned of the risk of flash, urban and river flooding, as well as the possibility of tornadoes in the eastern part of northwestern Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. By Sunday, southern Alabama, northwestern Florida, the Big Bend region and southwestern Georgia were expected to receive 100 to 200 mm of rainfall, with up to 380 mm in some places.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey urged residents to prepare for strong winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes associated with the cyclone.

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