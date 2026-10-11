In the United States, 78% of respondents believe that President Donald Trump's policies contributed to rising prices in the country. This is indicated by a Reuters/Ipsos poll, RMF24 reports. At the same time, 64% of Republican Party supporters place responsibility for this on the White House.

Most study participants named the tariffs introduced by the Trump administration as one of the main factors behind the rising cost of living. More than half of Republican voters said that prices are rising faster than their incomes. The administration's actions in combating inflation were negatively assessed by 68% of all respondents.

Candidates more cautiously link their campaigns to Trump

According to Reuters, ahead of the congressional elections, some Republican Party candidates in competitive districts are placing less emphasis on their ties to the president. The agency analyzed 62 of the most competitive races for the House of Representatives and the Senate: in 41 of them, Republican candidates either show disagreements with Trump on specific issues or limit mentions of him in their campaigns.

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Some politicians are removing the president's surname or photographs from their websites, as well as information about his endorsement. Others avoid joint appearances or emphasize their own position on certain issues. At the same time, candidates are generally in no hurry to openly criticize Trump, as he retains significant influence among the Republican electorate.

Differences over the war with Iran

One issue on which some Republicans differ from the White House's position is the war with Iran. Reuters recorded such differences in 12 of the analyzed electoral races. Some Republicans supported limiting presidential powers to conduct military operations, while others called for ending the conflict, citing, among other things, its economic consequences.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, Trump's job approval rating stands at 32% among surveyed voters. Less than four weeks remain until the congressional elections, scheduled for November 3, and early voting is already underway in some states.

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