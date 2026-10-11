In Krakow, Poland, the second round of the early mayoral election began at 7:00 a.m. Polling stations will remain open until 9:00 p.m., with voting taking place at 454 stations. This was reported by Interia.

Second-round candidates

Łukasz Gibała and Monika Piątkowska advanced to the second round after receiving the two highest results in the first round. The ballot lists the surnames of both candidates.

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For a vote to be considered valid, a voter must place an “x” next to the surname of one of the candidates. Piotr Bukowski, deputy director of the Krakow City Hall’s Department of Organization and Supervision, said that all polling stations opened on time.

Reason for the early election

The early election in Krakow was prompted by the removal of Mayor Aleksander Miszalski, a representative of the Civic Coalition, from office in a referendum in May. Until a new city head is elected, Krakow is being governed by Stanisław Kracik, who was Miszalski’s deputy. Electoral silence is in effect in the city until voting ends.

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