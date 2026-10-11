In Nepal, the period for legally declaring people who went missing as a result of a natural disaster dead has been reduced from 12 years to about 45 days. The changes were introduced after a major flood on August 26 caused by the collapse of a mountain mass and a glacier on the China-Nepal border.

Changes to legislation

As NDTV reports, the government submitted an ordinance to the president that changes the time limits in disaster legislation. Kiran Pokharel, press adviser to President Ram Chandra Paudel, told AFP that the ordinance had already been issued but did not specify details of the amendments.

Government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel told journalists that the 12-year period was being reduced to about 45 days. Previously, the families of missing people could not obtain death certificates, which prevented them from accessing compensation or settling property matters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of the flood

The flood affected several districts of Nepal, destroying roads, bridges and hydroelectric dam structures. According to the outlet, more than 1,400 people died, while over 5,000 others are considered missing, including hundreds of foreign nationals.

Rescuers spent several weeks searching for survivors and the dead in layers of mud and sediment, as well as in homes damaged by the flood. So far, the bodies of 112 people have been identified and handed over to their families. Some families have already held symbolic cremation ceremonies for missing relatives.

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