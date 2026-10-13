At least five people have died in Mexico due to heavy rains, winds, flooding and landslides caused by several weather systems. Rescuers are also searching for six missing people in the states of Baja California and Guerrero, Euronews reports.

Searches in Baja California

In the coastal city of Ensenada, floods swept away cars and damaged homes. According to authorities, four people died as a result of post-tropical cyclone Rachel: a 13-year-old girl, two women and a four-year-old boy.

Another six people are considered missing: four in Ensenada and two in San Felipe. Some communities have been cut off due to landslides and overflowing rivers.

Mexican military personnel evacuated 32 people trapped on a ranch in Ensenada by helicopter. Among those rescued were 22 foreigners. According to authorities, the group also included German and US citizens, as well as several missionaries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila said that around 14,000 federal and state workers had been deployed to assist those affected and respond to the emergency.

Hurricane Simon threatens new flooding

On Mexico's Pacific coast, Category 2 Hurricane Simon brought strong winds and heavy rain. Its center remained over the ocean, but the hurricane's outer bands hit areas between the Sierra Madre mountains and the Pacific Ocean near Puerto Vallarta.

In Guerrero state, the disaster brought down trees and power lines, blocked roads and flooded homes, including in the port city of Acapulco. In Chilpancingo, the state capital, a 71-year-old man died after a wall collapsed.

The US National Hurricane Center warned of the risk of life-threatening flooding and landslides before Simon's possible landfall on Friday. In Puerto Vallarta, some shops resumed operations after the rain weakened, but the international airport suspended operations until Tuesday morning.

Read us on