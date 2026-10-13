The Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the city of Khamis Mushait in the country’s southwest early Tuesday morning. The National reports.

Coalition and authorities’ statements

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki reported the interception of the missiles in a post on X. The statement did not specify where the missiles were launched from and did not report any possible damage or casualties.

The day before, the coalition said it had intercepted attacks aimed at Riyadh and the south of the kingdom. Saudi Information Minister Salman Al-Dosari condemned Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian facilities and said the country would remain strong and united around its leadership.

Houthi claims and airport operations

Yahya Saree, a representative of the Houthi military wing, claimed that a ballistic missile had directly struck King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Monday evening. He also claimed that a drone had struck an air base in Khamis Mushait. The report provides no independent confirmation of these claims.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Saudi authorities extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid Airport until midnight on October 17. This followed an attack on Saturday that, according to the publication, killed 13 people and injured more than 300. Another attack on Sunday claimed one life.

Fighting and humanitarian situation in Yemen

Meanwhile, in Yemen, government forces and the Houthis are fighting for control of the city of Taiz. The International Organization for Migration estimates that more than 216,000 people have been displaced since the escalation began in August, with at least 172,000 of them from Taiz.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that the closure of key roads is hampering civilian movement, the supply of goods, and the delivery of humanitarian aid. According to the agency, at least 54 civilians have been killed, half of them children; another 171 people were injured, including 107 women and children.

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