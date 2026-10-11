Three Indians leave Romania for India after Black Sea attack — NDTV

Three Indian citizens who were rescued after an attack on the commercial vessel MV Royad Mammadov in the Black Sea have left Romania for India. The Indian Embassy in Bucharest reported this, NDTV writes.

The diplomatic mission named the sailors as Sahil Sandhu, Ashwini Kumar, and Harman Singh. The embassy said it had provided them with all necessary assistance to return to India and thanked the Romanian authorities, Constanța County Hospital, and rescue teams for their assistance in the operation and subsequent measures.

Condition of the rescued sailors

Earlier, the embassy reported that all three Indian citizens were in stable condition. Two of them were accommodated in a hotel, while the third was receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Tuesday, an embassy representative visited the sailors to coordinate further assistance for their safe and prompt departure from Romania. Necessary items, including mobile phones, were delivered to them through a local agent of the shipping company. Indian food for the sailors was arranged through a local Indian restaurant.

Attack on the vessel

MV Royad Mammadov was attacked in the Black Sea on Monday. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, two foreign sailors were killed and several crew members, including three Indian citizens, were injured.

India’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and said that attacks on international shipping routes pose serious risks to global trade and people’s well-being. The ministry also reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to end the ongoing conflicts.

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