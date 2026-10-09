Navanetem “Navi” Pillay of South Africa has become the laureate of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The decision was announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, France 24 reports.

Nominations for the prize

This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee received nominations for 287 candidates, more than a quarter of which were organizations. Experts cited by the publication note that the committee usually focuses on the resilience of peace, the development of international fraternity, and the work of institutions that strengthen these goals.

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History of the award

The monetary portion of the Nobel Prize this year amounts to 12 million Swedish kronor, or about $1.2 million. It may be awarded to one laureate, a small group of laureates, or an organization.

In 2026, the 125th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize is being marked. Since its establishment in 1901, it has been awarded to 112 individuals and 28 separate institutions. The International Committee of the Red Cross has received the award three times, while the UN Refugee Agency has received it twice.

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