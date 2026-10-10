Polling stations in Czechia closed on Saturday, October 10, after voting in municipal and Senate elections. Voters elected representatives to local councils and candidates to the upper house of parliament. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Radio Prague.

Candidates for local councils and the Senate

Nearly 190,000 candidates were competing for approximately 62,000 seats in local councils. Meanwhile, 154 candidates took part in the Senate elections, competing for 27 seats in the upper house of parliament. One-third of the Senate was being elected in these elections.

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Announcement of results

The first results were expected late on Saturday, October 10, while the full results were expected early on Sunday, the following day. The second round of the Senate elections is scheduled for the following weekend. At the time of publication, the voting results were still awaited.

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