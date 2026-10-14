Amendments to Algeria’s criminal code have taken effect, providing for the death penalty in certain cases of deliberate arson and child abduction accompanied by torture, sexual violence or cruel treatment, Anadolu Agency reports. The amendments, approved by both chambers of parliament last week, were published in the country’s Official Gazette.

Penalties for arson

The death penalty will apply to deliberate arson of forests, wooded areas, cultivated or uncultivated fields, as well as trees and timber in forests. The penalty is also предусмотрена for deliberate arson of public or private property at the request or in the interest of a foreign state or party, as well as as part of crimes related to treason and conspiracy with an organized criminal group.

The new provisions cover crimes against security and public order, national unity, the stability of institutions or the economy. They also apply to acts that harm the environment, ecological balance, forest, plant, animal and agricultural resources.

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The death penalty is also provided for those who incite, encourage, finance, plan or participate in such acts, as well as assist in their preparation or facilitate them by any means, including through information and communication technologies and social media. Deliberate arson resulting in the death of one or more people is also punishable by death.

Child abduction

The death penalty is provided for people who abducted a child and tortured them, committed sexual violence against them or subjected them to cruel treatment. This does not cancel other penalties established by current legislation. Those convicted of crimes defined by the new provisions will not be able to benefit from mitigating circumstances provided for by the criminal code.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered the resumption of the use of the death penalty for these crimes after large-scale fires at the end of August, which caused deaths and material damage, especially in the country’s eastern provinces.

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