In Chile, near the city of Maule in the Los Lagos region, an eco-lodge is looking for volunteers and offering them free lodging in exchange for their help. Under the terms of the offer, volunteers will only need to work five hours a week.

The offer was posted on Worldpackers, a platform specializing in volunteer programs. The host of the eco-lodge, Paola, is accepting volunteers through this service for the first time.

Participants are offered accommodation in wooden cabins in the local forest, daily lunches, access to the kitchen and the internet, free tours, and an airport shuttle. In return, they are expected to help with work on the eco-lodge grounds.

According to the listing, during the season, volunteers help harvest raspberries. At other times, they are expected to weed plots, plant seedlings, maintain trails, work in the garden, paint surfaces, and perform minor repairs. In addition, they can participate in building a house made of natural materials and recycled glass bottles.

According to the announcement, volunteers are expected to devote up to five hours per week to the work. However, the schedule should be confirmed in advance with the ecoloje’s host.

What are the living and leisure conditions?

Volunteers are given two days off per week. The minimum stay is one week, and the program plans to accept participants from October through March.

For accommodations, you can choose a private room, a shared bedroom, or a group room. Participants are also provided with access to the kitchen and the internet, and lunch is served daily. In addition, free excursions around the area and an airport shuttle are provided.

The organizers emphasize the importance of respecting other residents and following the rules of shared living. In particular, participants are asked not to make noise, not to bring guests, and to be mindful of the family-friendly nature of the residence.

Who Can Join the Program

People between the ages of 20 and 60 can apply. To participate, you must have an intermediate level of English or a basic level of Spanish. You can come on your own, as a couple, or with a friend.

The organizers are also interested in participants with experience in sustainable construction. However, such experience is not required: those who wish to learn these techniques are also welcome to join the project.

What You’ll Have to Pay For Yourself

Free accommodation does not mean the entire trip will be free. Participants are responsible for paying for their own airfare, travel insurance, transportation within Chile, and any visa fees.

How to join the program

To participate, you must submit an application through the Worldpackers platform. First, you’ll need to create an account and fill out your profile, providing information about yourself, your interests, and your experience. Next, find the Eco Lodge Maullín listing in Maullín, review the accommodation terms, and submit an application with a brief introduction about yourself.

After that, you’ll need to wait for a response from the host to finalize your travel dates and the details of your stay.

This was reported by Canal26.



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