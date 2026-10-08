Israel's new ambassador to Ukraine spoke about his views on Russia

The new Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, Roy Rosenblit, spoke about his views on Russia, where he lived and worked for a long time. He noted that Israel maintains diplomatic channels of communication with Russia, as do most countries around the world.

“In fact, Russia is part of my personal history: my children grew up there when they were young. But now I am Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine. The Russian chapter of my professional career ended long ago—even before 2014. I am here to represent my country in Ukraine, and my task is to understand what Israel can do for Ukraine and what we can do together for our two countries and two peoples,” the ambassador emphasized.

Roy Rosenblit also explained why Israel continues to maintain diplomatic ties with Russia. According to the ambassador, diplomacy involves engaging even with states whose positions the country does not share. He stressed that Israel, like most countries in the world, maintains diplomatic channels with Moscow.

“As Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, I prefer to speak about my area of responsibility—about what Israel is doing and plans to do for Ukraine. Many Israelis are eager to help the Ukrainian people. We, as the Israeli Embassy, have already done a great deal for Ukraine and plan to do even more,” emphasized the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine.

Israel has not severed diplomatic relations with Russia since the start of the full-scale war. Jerusalem condemns the Russian invasion and supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity, but maintains channels of communication with Moscow, particularly due to its own security interests and the need to coordinate actions in Syria.

In an interview with “Glavkom,” the diplomat shared his personal and professional experiences related to this country.

The Israeli ambassador commented on the possible extradition of Mindich and Zuckerman.

As a reminder, the High Anti-Corruption Court will consider the complaint regarding sanctions against Mindich under a simplified procedure.

The proposal to impose sanctions against businessmen Timur Mindich and Boris Zuckerman was approved at a government meeting and forwarded to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine for consideration.

A standard sanctions package has been imposed on Timur Mindich and Alexander Zuckerman for a period of three years, while the revocation of their state awards is indefinite.

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