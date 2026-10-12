Major General Ireneusz Nowak, operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, said that deliveries of PAC-3 MSE missiles for Patriot systems from the United States will be delayed. He said this during the Warsaw Security Forum, RMF24 reports.

Delays also in the Baltic countries

According to Nowak, PAC-3 MSE missiles for Polish Patriot systems will not arrive within the planned timeframe. He added that the delays will affect not only Poland but also the Baltic states.

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As the commander explained, the reason is the United States' commitments in other theaters of military operations around the world. According to him, the problem is particularly noticeable in fulfilling orders for PAC-3 MSE missiles.

HIMARS contracts

Nowak also said that he is not sure that contracts for HIMARS systems will be fulfilled within the established deadlines. He noted that the current situation will affect the implementation of other agreements and may also cause new delays with planned orders and contracts that have already been concluded.

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