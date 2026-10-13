Panama shaken by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake — NDTV World

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Panama on Monday. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, its focus was at a depth of 35 kilometres. NDTV World reports.

More than 300 aftershocks

After the magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck Panama on Friday, more than 300 aftershocks were recorded in the country. The magnitude 7.7 earthquake damaged hundreds of homes and infrastructure facilities in the country’s central provinces.

Over the weekend, the Panamanian government declared a nationwide state of emergency due to the consequences of the earthquakes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of the tremors

According to emergency services, no deaths were recorded, at least 27 people were injured, and nearly 900 homes were damaged. Emergency services warned that these figures may rise as assessments of the consequences continue in remote communities.

The provinces of Los Santos, Coclé, Veraguas and Herrera were affected the most.

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